ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of sexual battery and child solicitation involving two boys under the age of 16.
Jennifer Mae Clanin, 48, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to four years — with three to be served and one year on probation — on charges of sexual battery, child solicitation and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dudley also sentenced Clanin to one year at the Madison County Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Clanin will serve three years at the Indiana Department of Correction, six months on in-home detention and 18 months on probation, according to her attorney Bryan Williams.
In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley listed as aggravating circumstances Clanin’s criminal history and that there were multiple victims.
Prior to sentencing, Dudley asked Clanin why she had repeated interactions with law enforcement after having no criminal record for 44 years.
“I don’t really know why,” she said. “(Alcohol) made my problems go away; it would be a new day.”
Dudley said he has no hope that Clanin understood how she got into trouble.
“I’m not impressed,” he said. “There were red flags going off.”
Deputy prosecutor Cathy Wilson said Clanin was on probation at the time of her arrest.
“There is a lack of remorse today for the two people she wasn’t related to,” Wilson said. “It’s absolutely shocking there has been no regard or regards for the people she put in harm’s way because of her actions.”
Williams said Clanin was trouble-free for 44 years of her life.
“The last eight months have been a disaster,” he said. “As long as alcohol is not a part of her life, she won’t be back in this court again.”
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 15 Clanin picked up several minors from school and at the time was drinking alcohol.
She is alleged to have at several times attempted to fondle the two boys and asked if they wanted to have sex with her.
Clanin is alleged to have flashed one of the boys and also straddled one of them before beginning to kiss him.
The boys eventually locked themselves in bathrooms at a residence to stay away from Clanin.
She also provided the minors with "delta gummies" and alcohol, according to the affidavit.
During Kids Talk interviews, the minors said that Clanin would allow them to have sex with girls at the residence.
When questioned by police, Clanin gave conflicting accounts of what took place on Nov. 15 and admitted to supplying alcohol and delta gummies to the minors.
Clanin at first attempted to blame the 16-year-old for what took place.
She admitted to sitting on the lap of one of the boys and stated she was so intoxicated she couldn’t remember how many times she fondled the boy.
Clanin admitted to sending explicit text messages, stating, “I was teasing, trying to have some fun.”
She also told officers that if the minors made the allegations, they must be true.