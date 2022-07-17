ANDERSON — A group of women strolled purposefully around the ¾-mile loop encircling Pulaski Park on Saturday, their voices occasionally becoming loud enough to pierce the muggy air and catch the momentary attention of those at a nearby graduation party.
The 20 or so women came from about a half dozen churches around the city to sing, pray and walk during the first Community Gospel Walk. The outing was the brainchild of Roberta Brooks, whose husband, Dr. Horace Brooks, pastors Bethel Baptist Church in Anderson. The idea, she said, was to blend two passions of the women’s ministry she oversees at the church: worship and movement.
“I love worshipping God in all aspects, so He asks us to take care of our temple,” she said. “I’ve always been athletic, I love moving, so I always try to incorporate that into our worship. That’s a part of it as well.”
After assembling in a picnic shelter near the park’s playground and briefly introducing themselves to one another, the women set out to make three circuits around the trail – one lap each to represent the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. That element of the walk, Roberta Brooks noted, was to point participants to what she sees as a pressing need for the community and the country as a whole.
“It’s all about prayer,” she said. “The Bible says not to cease from praying, and when we can’t be in that specific area or that place, our prayer in God and our faith in God goes mightily, and we just stand on that.”
Brooks and several other members of Bethel Baptist’s WINGS (Women in God’s Service) ministry led walkers in singing hymns. As the groups passed by the shelter, those who were taking breaks and sipping from cold bottles of water cheered them on.
Participants noted that a host of events both locally and elsewhere have roiled the country and created fear, distrust and conflict across political and racial lines. The Gospel Walk, they said, was an occasion to recognize those realities and remind themselves of where answers can be found.
“We’ve been told already that these days are to come,” said Lorraine Richardson, a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. “We’re just needing to join forces and unite with each other and stand with each other and learn how to deal with these situations.”
Roberta Brooks said her hope is that the Gospel Walk will grow in stature among the local church community and encourage believers to be more intentional about reaching out to those in need.
“We are just loving on each other today and honoring God with our temple,” Brooks said.
Added Richardson: “This is something that’s much needed in our community, and I’m looking forward to it growing.”