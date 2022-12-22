ANDERSON — As a winter storm expected to bring snow, gale-force winds and brutally cold temperatures bore down on the region, local officials spent most of Wednesday finalizing staffing plans and preparing to mitigate the storm’s effect on area roads.
Workers at the Madison County Highway Department were attaching plow blades to a fleet of 22 trucks that Superintendent Scott Harless said would begin patrolling county roads at 8 a.m. Thursday. Drivers, he said, will rotate 12-hour shifts for the duration of the storm and likely for at least two days after the snow and wind taper off.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Harless said. “When it’s done snowing, it’ll probably look like we haven’t been out there, so we’ll have to clean it up once it’s done blowing, too.”
An element of the forecast that has several officials concerned is high winds, gusts of which could reach 60 mph and presumably blow accumulating snow across roads in rural areas. That combination could render sand and salt treatments virtually ineffective.
“(Salt) will not be as effective,” said Randy Hobbs, a road foreman at the County Highway Department. “That’s why we’re not spraying brine right now, because they’re calling for rain first. What that’ll do, that’ll wash all the brine off the road, so you’ve basically wasted money, so we’re not going to do that.
“We’re going to be out there as soon as it starts snowing, though, and as soon as it changes to ice, we’re going to be putting material down on the blue lines and getting everything ready and trying to keep it safe for everybody.”
Harless said if the forecast holds, Friday and early Saturday will be the most difficult time window for drivers, who he said will likely deal with blizzard conditions during their shifts.
“It sounds like Friday and Saturday are going to be near-whiteout conditions where you’ll have roads drifting completely shut,” Harless said. “Without a doubt, the wind is going to be our toughest opponent in what we’re getting ready to have thrown at us.”
County law enforcement officials will also be prepared to operate in 12-hour shifts but will likely need to curtail and prioritize emergency calls as the weather worsens.
An emergency declaration from the county commissioners, which would restrict traffic on local roads to only those vehicles belonging to law enforcement, first responders and other essential personnel, could come as soon as early Friday.
“Once the commissioners have closed the roads and declared an emergency, if you’re not out there for either an emergency or if possibly you are being forced to work as an essential worker someplace, … people should expect to receive some type of traffic citation,” said Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
“We certainly don’t want any sightseers out there.”