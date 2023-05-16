ANDERSON — Did Lizzie Borden have an axe? Did she give her father 40 whacks?
Artistic Director for the Alley Theatre, Rick Vale, a seasoned singer-songwriter will premiere "Fall River: A Lizzie Borden Musical" next March at Anderson Museum of Art.
Fall River will also mark the end of the Alley Theatre's 2023-2024 season, which kicks off Nov. 9 with a performance of "The Odd Couple."
The Odd Couple is a classic story about a man named Felix who moves in with his best friend Oscar after separating from his wife.
The story follows how two polar opposites do life together or don't, according to a synopsis from Internet Movie Database or IMDB.
Most notable renditions include a 1968 film featuring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon and a 1970s TV series starring Jack Klugman and Tony Randall.
In December, the Alley Theatre will perform "A Christmas Carol," a musical written by Vale based on the Charles Dickens classic about a stingy businessman who goes on a journey of redemption.
Vale said the Alley performs a Christmas Carol every other season. Last season, "A Tuna Christmas" occupied the slot.
Other plays include "Arsenic and Old Lace" and "Driving Miss Daisy."
"We do mostly plays that have name recognition. For actors, they really enjoy that because actors out of Indy will come and audition for our plays because there aren't a lot of theatres that do those plays anymore," Vale said.
The 2023-2024 marks the Alley Theatre's 10th season.
The Alley Theatre was conceived sometime in 2013, according to Vale. Their first production was at Anderson Museum of Art as the church's theatre wasn't finished.
This began a tradition. Every year, the Alley ends its season with a performance at Anderson Museum of Art, where it all began.
Doing plays audiences and actors like at minimum expense and utilizing quality talent, Vale named as a secret to the Alley's success.
Though not part of the regular season, the Alley Theatre will be hosting two summer performances. More information can be found at the Alley Theatre website.