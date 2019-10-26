ANDERSON – Landon Alumbaugh, 16, heaved what started out earlier Saturday as a 48-pound pumpkin, now tricked out with soap box derby wheels, onto the ramp in the auxiliary gymnasium at Anderson High School.
A few minutes later, he was declared the winner of the classic pumpkin derby at the third annual Pumpkin Palooza sponsored by the Anderson Education Foundation.
“I took her out to the parking lot three times and got her shaved down to 23 pounds,” the junior said.
The derby was one of several activities, including pumpkin-related games, a designer pumpkin contest and a costume contest for attendees who came as rainbows, dachshunds and Harry Potter. The derby was started as a fun science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related activity.
Pumpkin Palooza was one of many activities throughout Madison County and nearby communities leading up to Halloween.
Alumbaugh, who also was defending champion of the 2018 pumpkin derby, said he really entered again on a lark. Last year, he was persuaded by his physics and principles of engineering teacher, Dave Perrel, to enter for extra credit.
“This year, he was joking around with me about how I needed to be the continuing champion,” Alumbaugh said. “I just did it for fun. I didn’t do it to win or nothing.”
He said size – that of the pumpkin as well as the wheels – was everything when it came to beating his much smaller competitors. It was all about function rather than form for his racer, which he admitted was far from attractive.
“Basically, I increased the size by three from last year. The bigger the size, I think, it works better when it’s heavier and has some mass to it,” he said. “I just had to keep cutting it down. It just sort of came out looking like that.”
In the end, Alumbaugh said, he had whittled the pumpkin down to about 23 pounds.
A participant on AHS’s award-winning Rube Goldberg team, Alumbaugh said he learned from that experience that machines might not work right the first time. That explains his repeated trips to the parking lot where he shaved down the pumpkin in the rain.
AEF Executive Director Kay Bale said she was pleased by the turnout at Pumpkin Palooza in spite of the rain, which drove the event indoors.
“It’s been a good fundraiser. We had a wonderful response to our designer pumpkin silent auction,” she said.
Anderson resident Christy Rushton gave up her dream of seeing Elton John on his final tour to pick up her grandchildren, Cruz, 5, and Everly, 5, from Indianapolis and bring them to Pumpkin Palooza. Elton John, however, rescheduled the concert due to illness.
“We need to spend time with them and bring them to things that are family friendly. We need more stuff for the kids. This is all about kids,” she said. “I think this is way better than trunk or treat. I was going to do that, but I’ll never do that again and just bring them here in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.