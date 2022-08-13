ANDERSON — A well wisher at Saturday’s Jessica and Lynsey Memorial Ride, after giving Mike Schildmeier a hug, mentioned his membership in a club no one aspires to join.
Schildmeier and Rob Lyons — fathers who have each buried a child — have spent 17 years channeling their grief into an annual daylong outing for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the state.
“I don’t know that it gets easier, but those thoughts are always there,” Schildmeier said. “Throughout the day, something will come up — a memory or something — and then when this time of year rolls around, it gets a little more prevalent in your thoughts.”
The scene Saturday morning at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino was a familiar one. Motorcycles rolled into an otherwise empty parking lot in front of the casino, and after parking them in a line, riders mingled and shared greetings with Schildmeier and Lyons.
Instead of riding this year, Lyons said he would devote himself to helping with safety measures and stopping traffic at intersections along the route.
“As soon as those bikes fire up, I get teary-eyed every time,” he said. “I can’t help it.”
Jessica Lyons and Lynsey Schildmeier were best friends before a neighbor, Joshua Davies, killed Jessica in 2000. Davies pleaded guilty in the attack and is serving a 108-year prison sentence.
Nearly seven years later, at age 20, Lynsey was killed in a double homicide. Craig Shank was convicted of that crime and given a life sentence without chance of parole.
The seven-hour itinerary Saturday included stops at Memorial Park Cemetery — where the girls are buried — and Meadowbrook Pizza in Anderson, as well as Eagles lodges in Alexandria and Lapel. The ride ended at the Moose Lodge in Anderson, where donations for a dinner, along with an auction, were added to proceeds gathered from registration fees and T-shirt sales.
“It’s almost hard to believe, just from how much love, how many friends and family we have,” said Aaron Hall, Jessica’s brother. “It’s just unreal to see the support we have each and every year. It’s really amazing.”
The memorial ride, which was first held in 2007, about a year after Lynsey’s death, has raised more than $300,000 to help fund scholarships for local students as well as local charities. One of the most gratifying aspects of that total, according to Lyons, is that several scholarship recipients have taken part in the ride years after completing their education with assistance from the girls’ endowments.
“We’ve had several kids come back to the ride to see how the money is raised, and that means a lot,” Lyons said. “It’s very humbling.”
Schildmeier said Jessica and Lynsey would likely be slightly embarrassed at all the attention that comes with the ride each year, but added that it’s hard not to feel their presence when the riders gather.
“I think they’d be awful proud that we try to make something (positive) out of something bad and keep their memories alive,” he said.