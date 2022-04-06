ANDERSON — To help Hoosier families and other caregivers prepare for the financial journey of caretaking, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a free, virtual program called Money Matters: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances on April 19.
Throughout the lifetime of someone with dementia, costs can total more than $377,000, according to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report by the Alzheimer’s Association. 70% of that cost falls onto family caregivers, typically as hours of unpaid caregiving, medications and food, the report noted.
According to Laura Forbes, communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, many times these family caregivers take financial losses, including pay cuts due to reduced hours or switching careers.
“At the same time, their expenses go up especially as the disease progresses,” she said.
From 11 a.m. to noon, participants will hear about a variety of topics, including how to manage someone else’s finances, how to avoid financial abuse or fraud and how to plan for costs of care. There will also be a guest speaker from Edward Jones.
“We know that tax season is a time when many families think about their financial situation, and this program will help them consider the potential impact of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director with Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, in a new release Monday.
According to Forbes, the program will also cover the topic of how some people are more likely to have financial challenges due to dementia, specifically those who diagnosed before age 65. She noted that these individuals are often diagnosed in their 40s and 50s.
“That has a major impact because they may still be raising children at the same time. They are much more likely to have a mortgage,” Forbes said.
The virtual program is also open to caregivers of individuals who face a chronic illness.
“While dementia is the focus of this program, it contains information that can help families facing a number of conditions – and those who simply want to be prepared for anything,” Laskey said in the news release.
A link to register can be found at alz.org/Indiana/programs. The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline can be reached at 800-272-3900 to register.