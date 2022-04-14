ANDERSON — For the third time in the past year the Madison County Democrat Party will be electing a new chairperson.
Amie Hood, who was elected last October as chairperson, has resigned the position effective Friday.
“I had some health issues that are now resolved,” Hood said Wednesday. “Once I got the all clear from my doctor, I decided to put myself first.”
Hood is still seeking re-election to a second term as Monroe Township Trustee. She is unopposed in the May 3 primary election for the Democrat Party nomination.
Vice chairperson Tim Funk said Tuesday he is planning to run for the position of chairman.
He said there will be a party caucus on April 26 at 6 p.m. at the party headquarters.
Potential candidates have 72 hours prior to the caucus to declare their candidacy for the chairperson’s position.
“I’ve been acting chair for two months,” Funk said. “I don’t believe anyone is planning to run against me. People seem to be happy with me as acting chairman.”
Funk said after the primary election the intent is to fill the vacancies on the November ballot, which has to be completed by July 1.
He said a second caucus will take place 10 days after the election of a chairperson for the election of a vice chairperson for the party.
Hood was elected following the resignation of Thomas Newman Jr. last September.
Newman was elected chairman in March 2021 to replace Ludy Watkins who retired.