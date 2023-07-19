Ticket to Ride

Long lines formed at the ticket booths Wednesday evening as folks waited to get their tickets to ride.

 Photos by Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin
Hair

Hair billows in the wind as the ride spins and pushes patrons every which way on Wednesday at the Madison County 4-H Fair.

ALEXANDRIA — Screams of terror and delight could be heard from the parking lot near the 4-H facilities. It could only mean one thing — rides.

Crowds seemed fairly steady at the Madison County 4-H Fair Wednesday evening as thrill seekers young and old took their spots in line.

Rides included the Hot Rod, a spinning ride, simulating Hot Wheels cars on a race track, the Sizzler, which sent folks in and out at lightning speed, and a pendulous pirate ship.

Riding along

Aubree Faucett holds on as she comes around on the Sizzler Wednesday evening at Madison County 4-H Fair

Rides are open from 5 p.m. until the fair closes.

Thrill seeking can be a noisy affair, with loud music, whizzing mechanics and screams from thrill seekers.

Such moments are opportunities for memories that could last a lifetime.

“(Three years ago), me and my buddy were on it (the boat ride) one time and he actually passed out,” said Bobby Crull, 17.

“He was screaming and I was like, ‘dude, you’re going to pass out, you’re going to pass out.’”

Crull said he and some friends were heading toward the drop tower, also known as the “Kong Tower,” which sent thrill seekers on a 90-foot descent.

Rides weren’t the only opportunities for fun. Beulah Park in Alexandria was home to 11 games, ranging from ring toss, basketball, and a duck pull.

Ducks in a row

Three-year-old Braxton Kimm puts all his ducks in a row as part of a duck game Wednesday evening at Madison County 4-H Fair.

Carnival games sometimes come with a reputation for being difficult. However, according to Kelsey Read, an operator for Kissel Entertainment, winning is possible.

“(It’s) super easy to win. I was out here and I had four people win last night,” she said.

Read and a co-worker operated “Hoops,” a basketball game in which people try for prizes. Visitors only need to score once to win a prize.

Prizes included various stuffed animals.

Read said she loves her jobs as she gets to meet new people, spend time with her boyfriend and make a living.

“I’m having the time of my life,” she said.

She encouraged people to keep coming out to the fair as it’s family friendly, fun and affordable.

Hoops

As riders hollered, some “hooped” Wednesday evening at Madison County 4-H Fair. Operating the “Hoops” game was Kelsey Read, a resident of Fort Wayne.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

