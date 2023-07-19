ALEXANDRIA — Screams of terror and delight could be heard from the parking lot near the 4-H facilities. It could only mean one thing — rides.
Crowds seemed fairly steady at the Madison County 4-H Fair Wednesday evening as thrill seekers young and old took their spots in line.
Rides included the Hot Rod, a spinning ride, simulating Hot Wheels cars on a race track, the Sizzler, which sent folks in and out at lightning speed, and a pendulous pirate ship.
Rides are open from 5 p.m. until the fair closes.
Thrill seeking can be a noisy affair, with loud music, whizzing mechanics and screams from thrill seekers.
Such moments are opportunities for memories that could last a lifetime.
“(Three years ago), me and my buddy were on it (the boat ride) one time and he actually passed out,” said Bobby Crull, 17.
“He was screaming and I was like, ‘dude, you’re going to pass out, you’re going to pass out.’”
Crull said he and some friends were heading toward the drop tower, also known as the “Kong Tower,” which sent thrill seekers on a 90-foot descent.
Rides weren’t the only opportunities for fun. Beulah Park in Alexandria was home to 11 games, ranging from ring toss, basketball, and a duck pull.
Carnival games sometimes come with a reputation for being difficult. However, according to Kelsey Read, an operator for Kissel Entertainment, winning is possible.
“(It’s) super easy to win. I was out here and I had four people win last night,” she said.
Read and a co-worker operated “Hoops,” a basketball game in which people try for prizes. Visitors only need to score once to win a prize.
Prizes included various stuffed animals.
Read said she loves her jobs as she gets to meet new people, spend time with her boyfriend and make a living.
“I’m having the time of my life,” she said.
She encouraged people to keep coming out to the fair as it’s family friendly, fun and affordable.