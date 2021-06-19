ANDERSON — Ray Walker and Willie Turner set out to plan a family-friendly event that included a softball game, the wearing of African dashikis and a fashion show Saturday on the grounds of Anderson Preparatory Academy.
“We are just some old-school people who want to have some things for families to do because there is a lack of stuff to do right now,” Walker said.
Though he had been aware of the history of Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19, Walker said he and Turner they didn’t realize at first the significance of the date they chose for their event. Once they did, however, it was rebranded to mark what has come to be known as African-American Independence Day.
Their Juneteenth celebration is one of several events taking place in Anderson over the weekend to mark the anniversary of the day in 1865 when the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the slaves there they now were free. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery more than two years earlier, meaning those in Galveston had been unlawfully enslaved for an additional period.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a measure making it the 12th legal public holiday. It’s the first added since President Ronald Reagan signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday into in 1983.
The softball game at APA is the kickoff of a monthly series that continues on July 17 and Aug. 14.
Walker, who said he hopes to make the event annual, added it’s actually surprising there have been no real Juneteenth celebrations in Anderson until now. He also lamented the lack of education about it in the schools.
“It’s still part of our history,” he said. “We have to celebrate it as a whole because it’s still a part of our culture. This generation is kind of lost now. The more we celebrate and put out about our culture, the better it is for them to understand why the older people do what we do.
“I think with just the way the world has been going, it’s just making people more aware of our culture and what’s going on,” he added. “People of color are really looking into our own history,”
Terrell Brown, co-founder of It’s Up There, admitted he hadn’t even heard of Juneteenth three years ago. In fact, he said, even though it happened more than 150 years ago, it didn’t seem to become a part of black history until last year, when the social justice protests of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer reached into the American consciousness, he said.
“Last year when we started doing our thing, it started to blow up. And then I read about it on Facebook,” he said.
Now Brown wants to inform and educate the public about Juneteenth and its legacy.
“I think this is more important than a Martin Luther King Day,” he said. “It helps people get a broader understanding of what really happened and how treacherous it was back then and get out of it.”
Though the Emancipation Proclamation and the historical events surrounding Juneteenth applied only to the Southern states, Brown said it’s important to mark the occasion in the North, too, because so many Black people, including his own grandmother, migrated to places like Anderson from the South. That makes it part of their heritage, he said.
“Every Black person in America should still acknowledge it,” he said. “All the people who migrated from the South up to the North should acknowledge that. I think it’s important to celebrate them because they fought for us. They came a long way for us.”
Juneteenth should be a model for freedom and the current struggle for social justice, Brown said.
“We got some of our freedom, so let’s take back more of our freedom they took from us,” he said.
To that end, Brown, who said he normally does not celebrate holidays, is organizing a family-friendly event to mark the day Saturday at Jackson Park.
“I want people to stay in the motion of the Black movement that started last year in Anderson and what happened and what changed,” he said.
Brown said he also wants Juneteenth to be a day of support for the Black community.
“That day, I won’t spend a dollar at a business that’s not Black-owned,” he said.
Many employers are starting to offer Juneteenth as a day off from work, but the idea has drawn mixed reactions, even among African Americans.
For instance, the conservative Project 21 Black leadership network on Wednesday released a statement objecting to it on the grounds that a holiday proposal can be politically divisive.
Brown also isn’t too keen on the idea, though for a different reason.
“I know it’s all a money scheme when it comes to the holidays,” he said. “I feel our people will acknowledge it regardless. We are going to celebrate it because we pushed for it, we fought for it, we died for it.”
Dalrey Trotter, pastor at Allen Chapel AME Church, has been ahead of the curve, introducing the history of Juneteenth to the congregations he served starting about 10 years ago. He will deliver a combined Juneteenth and Father’s Day sermon and host a family-friendly event Sunday on the lawn of the church.
“We want to spotlight men that are leading their families and freedom in the community,” he said. “We want to assure men there is an opportunity to express being free and being a leader in your family and the community. You’re free to serve well. You’re free to manage your families well. That is not always a message that goes out in our communities.”
