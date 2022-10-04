ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has added three new repaving projects to the list for this year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the request of Matt House, city engineer, to include an additional $286,426 to the contract paving project list.
The work includes the entire length of Cincinnati Avenue, Indian Trails and the area around Tenth Street and Central Avenue, House said.
The board also approved a deduction of $162,738 in the state partially funded Community Crossings program paving project with E&B Paving.
House said the deduction involves pedestrian crossings work and on the control system for traffic signals.
In other business: The board set Oct. 11 to accept bids for the reconstruction of 400 feet of sanitary sewer at the intersection of Fifth and Sycamore streets.
It approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer 4x4 vehicle for the Anderson Municipal Development Department for $33,456.
Todd Fisher, director of that department, said the purchase will let each employee have a vehicle.