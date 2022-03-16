ANDERSON — The nonprofit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority is considering the purchase of Abbott Apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, received authorization from the Anderson Housing Inc. board Wednesday to begin negotiations to purchase the property.
The eight-unit apartment building at the corner of East Eighth Street and College Drive is owned by Muncie-based Pathstone Corp.
Townsend said the housing authority is managing and maintaining the property.
She was approached by Pathstone about the possible purchase of the property built in 1940 and renovated in 2016.
Three AHA clients now live in the apartments.
“We want the flexibility to align the rents with the current market value,” Townsend said.
The AHI board will vote on the purchase when a mortgage is sought to finalize the sale.
In other business: Townsend said the housing authority is taking the next step in the legal process to obtain funds from the owners of Bingham Square for rents that were paid and later abated.
AHA wants an estimated $4,000 reimbursement from Property Resource Associates for rent paid in November after the apartments failed an inspection.
Townsend said the housing authority sent a demand letter to Property Resource Associates and received no response.
Assistant Director Mary Randol said Property Resource Associates is seeking the abated rent amount from AHA clients who are no longer residing at Bingham Square.
She said the Bingham Square’s owners are going after AHA’s clients directly through a collection agency.
