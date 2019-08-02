INDIANAPOLIS — Two Madison County high schools will be among 16 bands marching this evening in the finals of the 73rd annual Band Day competition on Opening Day at the Indiana State Fair.
Anderson High School’s Marching Highlanders, who placed first among Class AAA schools and won for best music and general effects, will perform.
Also performing in the finals will be the Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School Marching Tigers, following a 22-year absence from the competition.
