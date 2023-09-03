EDGEWOOD — A tunnel at the Edgewood Event Center, formerly known as the Edge, led to the sound of ripping guitar riffs Sunday evening.
Second Chance, an Indy-area band performed rock n’ roll classics including “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Hot Blooded.”
Beyond the stage were vendors with wares ranging from lemon shakeups to homemade candles.
These and more were part of Sunday evening’s Madison County Bicentennial Labor Day Celebration hosted by the Town of Edgewood.
Roughly 150 guests, most of whom were scattered along the manicured green, sought shelter from the sweltering heat. Such an estimate was given near 6 p.m.
About 300 people were expected to attend the event, according to Edgewood Town Council President Patty Farran.
The event ended with fireworks, which put Edgewood’s celebration on the map, according to Farran. The Town of Edgewood was the first in Madison County to celebrate Labor Day with fireworks.
Stan Warner, who attended the event with his wife, Mary Ann, said he enjoys these events as they help bring the community together.
In addition to community, Labor Day is about celebrating America’s working class.
Edgewood Town Council Member Arthur Leak said working class people are the foundation of America.
“This country was built on the backs of working families and labor,” he said. “The history of Madison County, if you trace it back 30-40 years, was a labor town. It’s important that we continue to keep that tradition of honoring working class men and women that make this country so great.”
In Anderson, hundreds gathered near the Blue Bridge in Downtown Anderson for a similar celebration.
Just before 9 p.m., throngs flocked to the celebration area, just in time for the fireworks slated for 10 p.m.