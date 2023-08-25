ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the Anderson Citywide Cleanup Committee will hold a press conference on Aug. 29 to share details of the 36th annual Anderson Citywide Cleanup honoring Rev. J.T. Menifee.
The announcement will include a brief history and background of the event presented by the Rev. Wayne Redding. Curbside pickup information, target area dumpsite locations, fees and volunteer information will also be presented.
This annual Anderson event recognizes and honors the late Rev. J.T. Menifee who initiated the idea of the community wide cleanup more than 30 years ago and partnered with the city to make this idea a reality.
Mayor Broderick commented, “Continuing this annual event is an opportunity to honor city leaders like Reverend Menifee and Reverend Redding by keeping their efforts and their vision alive. It is also an important event that unites us in the common purpose of improving the appearance of our city which reflects our city pride and helps to attract new residents and businesses.”
The Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is for Anderson residents. Residents must show a valid ID. Anderson residents can participate in the citywide cleanup by disposing of their unwanted items and cleaning their neighborhoods.
The main drop site at the corner of MLK Blvd. and 25th street will be open at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. This location will house dumpsters for residents to discard their garbage free of charge with a few exceptions. Small fees are charges for the disposal of paint, tires, and tv’s to offset their disposal cost. The fees have not increased in recent years and are as follows: Paint: $1 a can, TV’s (smaller than 32”): $5, TV’s (over 32”): $10, small single tires: $2, Set of 4 small tires: $5, SUV and large tires: $5 each. Only cash will be accepted.
Yard waste will only be accepted at 8th Street and Dewey at no fee.
Citizens may also participate by dropping their garbage at the dumpsters at a secondary location at Columbus Avenue and 24th Street, beside the Dollar General. This site is for garbage only. Tires, paint and televisions are not accepted at this location.
The City will also once again be offering heavy pick up service. This service is limited to two items. All items must be placed on the curb, not on private property. The deadline to be placed on the heavy item pick up list is Friday, Sept 15 at 2 p.m. Excluded large pick up items include televisions, paint or tires. To be added to the heavy pick up list, call 765-648-6445.
Anderson residents may also participate in this year’s citywide cleanup by volunteering. The city is looking for groups and individuals. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. with their own transportation at the intersection of 25th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests will be provided, as well as work area assignments. Lunch will be served to volunteers at noon. For more information, call 765-648-6445.