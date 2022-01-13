ANDERSON — The two local Democrats serving in the Indiana General Assembly don’t expect legislation to legalize marijuana will pass in 2022.
State Sen. Tim Lanane and Rep. Terri Austin were the only local lawmakers to attend the legislative review session Monday sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters.
Austin said she is introducing legislation this week to form a study commission about the recreational use of marijuana.
She said there was a study commission that looked into medicinal use of marijuana in the past but made no recommendation.
“We have studied alcohol and gambling more than the legalization of marijuana,” Austin said.
She said Indiana should study the best practices used by other states that have legalized marijuana use and the revenues generated.
Austin said she used Colorado as a model for her recommendation to conduct a study.
Lanane said legislation to legalize marijuana probably won’t be passed during the 2022 legislative session.
“There are bills that have been introduced in both chambers,” he said. “There might be legislation to look at how do you administer and regulate the sale of marijuana.”
Indiana is expected to have a $5 billion surplus by the end of June and there will be a lot of discussions about how to spend those funds, Lanane said.
“Tax cuts is a priority,” he said of the majority Republican Party members in the House and Senate.
Austin said Indiana taxpayers will be receiving a $125 check this year as a result of the surplus.
She said some Republicans want to lower the income tax rate for individuals from 3.3% to 3% by 2025, but Gov. Eric Holcomb is opposed to the idea.
Lanane said Republicans want to cut the business personal property income tax, but that Indiana already has one of the best business tax climates in the nation.
“Those funds go to local units of government,” he said. “There is no mechanism for how local units of government would replace those lost revenues.”
Lanane suggested some of the $5 billion state surplus be used to make up the lost revenue to local units of government.
Both Austin and Lanane voiced opposition to having candidates running for local school board seats to declare a political party affiliation.
“There are a lot of people that have expressed concerns,” Lanane said. “The idea was to keep it from becoming politicized.
“We decided we didn’t want school boards politicized,” he said. “There are a lot of questionable ideas in the legislature; this is one of the worst ideas.”
