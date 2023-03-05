ANDERSON — Perceiving a decline in youth arts participation, the Art Association of Madison County decided to do something about it. Members created an annual student show.
What began with 23 participants grew to 298 for the 24th annual show, which begins Monday, March 6, at Anderson Museum of Art.
The number of participants has doubled from 2022, according to Theresa Lucas, show organizer and president of the county art group.
"I think because of COVID, things were kind of slow, but now we're awake again," she said.
Local high schoolers submit pieces in categories like ceramics, digital art, photography and painting.
They must be enrolled in a Madison County high school and/or live in the county. Students who go to Daleville (Delaware County) school may participate if they live in Madison County and vice versa, according to Lucas.
Before the show, students' work is judged by local artist Holly Sims. Winners were named during the awards ceremony the afternoon of Sunday, March 5, Lucas said.
This is the third year at the museum; it was previously at Mounds Mall.
After the mall closed in 2018, the county art group searched for a new venue. The show began at the Anderson museum in 2021.
Mandee Mikulski, executive director for the museum, said hosting the show was a great fit.
"Part of our mission is enriching our community through visual art. I feel that showcasing the work of local students and the talents we have right in our own county is part of that."
Mikulski encouraged folks to come and be impressed, saying admission is free and young artists need community support.
The show will last for two weeks at the museum, 32 W. 10th St. More information's on the museum's website at www.andersonart.org.