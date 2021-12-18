ANDERSON — An Anderson resident is among 13 winners in a nationwide art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services in behavioral health.
Jayne Eakman was awarded the honor by the Genoa pharmacy located within Aspire Indiana Behavioral Health System in Anderson.
Eakman’s piece was chosen from a record 700 submissions to the contest, which was launched a decade ago to recognize and celebrate the mental health benefits of art. Her painting is a detailed piece which featured a snowy day with a carriage and people in front of a church.
Winning artworks are showcased in a virtual art gallery and will be featured in Genoa’s 2022 calendar, which is distributed at its more than 600 pharmacies nationwide.
“I have a love for painting,” Eakman said. “I find it relieves my stress, and it connects me to something greater.”
The contest is especially relevant amid the COVID pandemic, which has contributed to an increase in the number of people experiencing symptoms of mental illness and substance use.
“We’re so happy to see our center represented in this contest by Jayne’s award-winning piece,” said Darrell Mitchell, vice president of corporate development at Aspire Indiana Behavioral Health System. “Her beautiful and intricate piece is a great representation of not only how art can help us grow and heal as people by expressing ourselves, but also how we can create something amazing.”
A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that painting, drawing and music can reduce anxiety, stress and mood disturbances. The contest was meant to provide a way for Genoa Healthcare pharmacies to engage with the people they serve in a creative and meaningful way.
