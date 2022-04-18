ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is taking a wait-and-see approach on the possible sale of the beleaguered Bingham Square Apartments.
Mike Austin, attorney for the Commission, said Monday that it was told there is a potential buyer for the apartment complex from Property Resource Associates.
The Redevelopment Commission has to approve any sale of the property.
“We don’t have anything in writing,” Austin said. “There is no purchase agreement or letter of intent. We’re waiting on more information from the owners.”
Austin said the ARC has a process to determine the credentials of a potential buyer.
“We want to be extremely careful and do our due diligence,” he said. “We don’t want to be in the same situation.”
In 2020, the ARC and Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to Property Resource Associates to make needed improvements at the apartment complex.
The tax increment financing bond to pay for the additional improvements to the apartments will be paid through increased property tax payments
The city isn’t obligated to repay the bond issue, which was expected to be funded by the anticipated increased assessed valuation of Bingham Square Apartments,
The next bond payment is due May 10 when the spring property tax installment has to be paid.
The property taxes on Bingham Square are current.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Austin said about whether the spring taxes will be paid.
ARC member David Eicks said Property Resource Associates is already in breach of the 2020 contract signed with the city.
Austin said Property Resource Associates can either sell the property or come into compliance with the ARC agreement.
A potential buyer could request that the ARC continue the bond or if Bingham Square is sold, Property Resource Associates can pay off the bond.
Commission member Danny McGhee asked what could happen if Property Resource Associates declares bankruptcy.
“There are rights we have as a bond holder,” Austin said. “The mortgage holder could become owner of the property or the courts could name a trustee.
“We have a priority,” he said of being repaid the bond amount. “There is a good remedy. We’re hoping something can be resolved.
Property Resource Associates paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
Last year, Property Resource Associates informed Anderson Housing Authority that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Property Resource Associates also owns Madison Square Apartments near Anderson Community Hospital.
The asking price for both properties is $10 million.