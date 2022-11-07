ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is starting the process to overhaul its water system over the next few years.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will ask the City Council in December to approve up to a $45 million bond issue and to increase water rates starting in 2024.
The Anderson Board of Public Works will consider two resolutions for the bond and the phased-in water rate increase over three years.
There will be no increase in the city's sewer rates.
The projected cost of the projects is $60 million, including $9 million already allocated from the city's share of American Rescue Plan funds and a request for $8 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission for tax income financing revenues.
The rate change will begin in 2024 with an increase of $1.81 per month, then an increase of $2.08 per month in 2025 and the final increase of $2.16 per month in 2026. The current rate is about $22 a month for 500 cubic feet of water.
The rate also include fire protection cost increases.
Broderick said the total increase in water rates will be about 27%.
The maximum bond amount was determined not to have any additional effect on the water rates.
The rate increase request will be filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in December.
“I know no one wants to hear about rate increases, and we have worked hard over the last seven years not to increase rates, but the time has come for an adjustment,” Broderick said Monday.
Earlier this year, Broderick and Neal McKee, superintendent of the water utility, outlined the need to upgrade the system's infrastructure and that there were increased demands and decreasing water supply.
“We have conducted a detailed study of our needs, as well as a cost-of-service rate case study,” Broderick said. “The $9 million in ARP funds I earlier requested will help hold down the rate increase.”
Broderick said the rate case will shift some of the costs of service from residential customers to the larger industrial users in Anderson.
“The cost-of-service study concluded that our industrial users should be bearing more of the cost of service,” he said. “This will help make our rate structure more equitable for the homeowner.”
The last rate increase was in 2015 and had been the first in almost 20 years.
'You can't wait 20 years to increase rates,” said David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works.
“We have worked hard and have been quite successful in holding the line on costs, but as stated, there comes a time when some increase has to occur to keep our utility working properly.”
The initial plan is to expand the Lafayette treatment plant and well field and to repair the distribution lines.