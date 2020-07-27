Editor’s Note: This is the second in a weekly series of stories profiling Black-owned businesses in Madison County.
ANDERSON — Victoria Caldwell has always loved every aspect of fashion.
A few years ago, she started a graphic T-shirt business, and in 2017 her husband gave her the idea to take a step up and open a boutique.
That business is now Radiant Beauty Boutique, 1601 Arrow Ave.
Radiant Beauty started as an online-only business where Caldwell, 34, sold pieces she liked geared toward women ages 25-40. In April, she opened her physical store location to have a home base for her creations and brand.
“Basically, I just try to find fashionable, trendy pieces for pretty much all types of women,” Caldwell said. “Different ethnicities, it isn’t really just geared towards African American. I try to find pieces that would fit for everyone.”
Caldwell’s pieces include patterns, dresses, pants, jewelry and more. On her website and Facebook page, she models all of her own clothing, and orders pieces to sell based on what her customers want and like.
Her friend, Denesha Rivers, said Caldwell puts in extra effort to suit customers’ tastes.
“She’ll even ask what style she should get so the customers get to pick and choose,” Rivers said.
Rivers met Caldwell a year and a half ago when their daughters were neighborhood friends. The two became friends, and Caldwell inspired Rivers to expand her own business, Divaz on a Dime.
“She’s very passionate, but she’s also willing to help others,” Rivers said of Caldwell. “She helped me into wanting to put my business first.”
Caldwell said she still has improvements to make with her boutique, like renovating the back part of the shop. She dreams of Radiant Beauty becoming a wholesaler.
“I feel like I’ve been there, and I know the process of trying to find things and how hard it can be to find pieces,” Caldwell said. “I want to wholesale because I feel like I will be helping other boutiques pretty much start their dream.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.