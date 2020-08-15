ANDERSON – Seventy-five years ago today, there was a spontaneous celebration not only in Anderson but across the nation when Japan surrendered, effectively ending World War II.
It marked a day of mixed emotions for families in Madison County as four years of war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end.
Gene McMahan, 92, still had tears come to his eyes while talking about what came to be known as Victory in Japan Day.
“I was a senior in high school,” he said. “I was riding my bike home while working at Dietzen’s Bakery.
“I noticed there was a lot of excitement in downtown Anderson,” McMahan continued. “People were outside cheering and celebrating.”
He remembered a sign that read “Japan has the Atomic Age.”
“We celebrated when Germany surrendered, but it wasn’t the same,” he said. “We knew the troops were going to Japan. That day we knew the troops were coming home.”
McMahan said his brother John was serving in the U.S. Army and received the Purple Heart while in Europe.
“I was thinking I wouldn’t have to go into the Army,” he said with a laugh. “If the war lasted another year, I would have been drafted.”
McMahan said his mother was a single mom and she didn’t want another son to go into military service.
“We didn’t think about the end of rationing. The war was over and the boys would be coming home,” he said. “It brings tears to my eyes when I remember how much we celebrated.”
Local military historian Don McAllister remembered a story told to him in 2003 by Anderson resident Mary O’Donnell.
He said the same day the news broke about the surrender, the news of the USS Indianapolis sinking also broke.
“Mary’s husband Jimmy was a sailor on USS Indianapolis,” McAllister recalled. “She had received a telegram that said Jimmy had been picked up, but that he was suffering from injuries consistent with spending five days without anything to eat or drink in oil-soaked saltwater.
“Mary walked through streets of wild celebration on her way to the church to pray for her husband, not knowing how bad her husband’s injuries were,” he said.
McAllister said while O’Donnell was kneeling inside the church to pray, she could hear the noise outside.
Brian Gregory, 95, was a member of the U.S. Navy in San Francisco when Japan surrendered.
“I was looking for a bar,” he said. “I was not aware of what happened but heard people yelling in the street.
“It was a big celebration,” Gregory said. “People were hugging and kissing.
“It meant a lot,” he added. “I knew I was going to get out of the Navy and get a start with my life.”
Gregory said rationing was tough on people because they couldn’t buy butter or sugar and only enough gasoline to get back and forth from work.
“It was just a combination of everything,” he said. “When it was all over we could return to life as normal.”
Don Gallamore was a student at Anderson High School and had two older brothers serving in the military.
“It was terrific,” he recalled. “There was a wild celebration downtown. Everyone was loving everyone.”
Gallamore said he remembered wishing he had a uniform on that day because of the celebrations taking place.
“Both of my brothers were in the Pacific,” he said. “My brother Harold was in the Navy and was at the surrender ceremony in Japan. He never talked much about his time in the Navy.”
Gallamore said members of his generation remember more vividly the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“For our generation, Pearl Harbor sticks in our minds forever,” he said.
