Project timeline

First proposed by Mayor J. Mark Lawler in 2002, the new Anderson Transit Center languished for years as officials from five separate mayoral administrations and the Anderson City Council debated multiple site options and methods of paying for the project.

Here is a brief timeline of recent developments related to the new bus terminal:

June 2015: The city announces it had lost $3.5 million in federal funding for the bus terminal after an agreement could not be reached on a site for the project.

December 2018: The city closes on the purchase of a portion of the YMCA parking lot and a building and property at 13th and Jackson streets that would become the site of the new bus terminal. Including title insurance and the payment of back property taxes, the total price was just under $73,000.

February 2020: Results from a required archaeological study are forwarded to the Federal Transportation Administration and the Indiana Historical Society for review. Among the artifacts discovered at the site were egg shells, animal bones, pottery and an opal brooch.

June 2020: Site preparation work for the building begins.

November 2020: The last steel beam, signed by project workers, local business owners and officials, is raised and secured in its final place in the building’s skeleton.

May 2022: The new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal opens for business.