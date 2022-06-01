ANDERSON — The new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal was hailed Wednesday as both an important addition to the downtown business neighborhood and the fulfillment of years of hard work spanning five mayoral administrations.
“We’ve been waiting for this day,” Mayor Thomas J. Broderick told an assembled crowd of dignitaries, architects, workers and others. “This is a project that many, many people in our community took part in over the years.”
With 16,000 square feet, the three-story facility is expected to spur growth in CATS ridership and, by extension, boost business and recreational activity in the city’s downtown area.
“Not only is it a bus terminal and will improve our bus service, but more importantly it’s another place for commercial activity to take place,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “We have really high hopes.”
Wednesday’s ceremony, officials said, culminated a vision that was two decades in the making.
“We finally get to celebrate something we’re all proud of and improving the lives of people that use transit every day,” said Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments.
In 2002, then-Mayor J. Mark Lawler proposed a new bus terminal, but for years, disagreements about potential locations prevented the project from moving forward. The city also lost $3.5 million in federal funding for the project in 2015, when the administration of then-Mayor Kevin Smith and the Anderson City Council were unable to agree on a site, leading the council to remove $470,000 in matching funds for the project.
The terminal’s ultimate location on the northeast corner of Jackson and 13th streets was proposed by Broderick in 2016.
Construction of the $8.5 million building was delayed first by a required archaeological study of the site, which formerly held residential and office space, then by a months-long wait for furniture to be delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic also hampered progress on construction over the past two years.
“We really never gave up,” Broderick said. “We just kept sticking to it, and that’s really what made all the difference. It wouldn’t have happened without the help of so many people.”
Broderick singled out officials with the City of Anderson Transit System, with whom he held weekly meetings for more than four years and who, he said, did most of the work in the trenches, consulting frequently with federal officials to make sure the project continued to meet regulations at that level of government.
“There were a lot of times where we wanted to maybe throw the towel in,” said Lori Sylvester, long range planner for CATS. “We started under Mayor Lawler, we worked under Mayor Smith, we worked under Mayor (Kris) Ockomon, and then Mayor Broderick, and Mayor Broderick finally got the stake in the ground.
“It was just overwhelming to work on, but now that it’s done, it’s done,” she added. “It’s an outstanding building.”
To cover costs of the project, the city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the terminal. The rest came from city reserves.
The transit center includes ground-source geothermal technology, a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed on the building to help lower electric costs.
Officials remain undecided on the fate of the former bus terminal on Meridian Street, but Broderick said a full assessment will help determine possible future uses for that building.
“We’ve been contacted by two or three different businesses that have some interest in it, and we’ve been contacted by another entity that also has an interest in it,” he said. “Right now we’re just going to see what seems to be the best fit for it once we see its condition.”