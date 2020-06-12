ANDERSON — Families from Greenwood, Noblesville and Pendleton are taking advantage of residential tax abatements and moving to Anderson.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved requests for six new three-year residential tax abatements with construction costs of $1,662,870.
Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, said the new home construction is increasing the city’s tax base that allows for infrastructure improvements in Anderson.
“We would like to see development on the west side,” he said.
For the year the City Council has approved 15 tax abatements with a total investment of $4 million.
Last year the council approved 18 residential tax abatements with a total value of $5.1 million.
A tax abatement was approved for Bridgenorth Homes which is developing the Apple Downs subdivision.
Mike Leslie of Bridgenorth said the new construction, valued at $225,460, is a spec home of 1,900 square feet.
Leslie said homes constructed without a buyer have been selling in the subdivision in 30 days and there are still approximately 10 lots left.
“I am looking to develop another subdivision in Anderson,” he said. “I’m looking all over the city for a potential site.”
Four tax abatements were approved for Mustin Builders in the 200 block of Asbury Drive and the 4800 block of Stratford Drive.
The four properties have an estimated value of $1.1 million.
Daphne Holtzleiter of Mustin Builders said three of the four properties have been sold to families from Pendleton, Noblesville and Anderson.
The council approved an abatement for Jerome and Stephanie Smith for a $315,000 house to be built in the 2500 block of Meadow Drive.
Jerome Smith said the couple is moving from Greenwood to be closer to family members and a new grandchild.
