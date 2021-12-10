ANDERSON — A Fort Wayne-based company that opened a warehousing facility in Anderson three years ago is moving forward with a $30 million expansion.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved a seven-year tax abatement for the Tippman Group to expand the Interstate Cold Storage facility.
The company received a 60% abatement for the seven years on property taxes which is the same terms for the initial investment in 2018.
The Tippman Group in 2018 received a seven-year abatement for construction of a 250,000 square-foot building at the intersection of 73rd Street and Layton Road.
Jason Bransteter with the Tippman Group said the company purchased 80 acres in Anderson for the facility.
He said the company exceeded the expected job creation and now employs 65 people.
Bransteter said the company is constructing a 120,000-square-foot addition to the existing building and will employ an additional 20 people.
“This is our showpiece,” he said. “It can be expanded to up to 1 million square feet in the future."
Bransteter said the biggest companies include Nestle’ and Tyson. He said several other clients have toured the Anderson facility.
“Some of our biggest clients are looking at property in Anderson near our facility,” Bransteter said.
The additional 20 jobs will have total annual salaries of $1,074,666. The average hourly wage rate for the jobs is $25.83.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved the transfer of $700,000 in the Anderson Police Department budget for the purchase of new patrol cars.
Anderson City Controller Doug Whitham said $300,000 is being transferred from the salary budget line item and $400,000 from the insurance line.
He said when the city purchased patrol cars in 2017 the average price was $28,000. Whitham said the new vehicles will cost between $41,000 and $42,000.
Also, beginning with the January meeting the Anderson City Council will start its meetings at 6 p.m.
For many years, the meetings began at 7 p.m.
