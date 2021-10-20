ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council plans to consider the 2022 city budget and several ordinances setting salaries for the next year.
The city council meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Last week, Councilman Jon Bell made a motion to table removing the proposed 4% increase in the salaries for the executive staff of the Anderson Police Department.
Bell made the motion in an effort to have the administration of Mayor Thomas J. Broderick and the police department implement a resolution adopted by the council pertaining to police reform last December.
“In the spirit of the resolution we passed remove the salary increase for consideration of the 13 points,” he said. “I know it’s mostly symbolic because this is a range of salaries.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said removing the 4% increase would throw the city’s pay rate scale out of “whack”.
“How do we effect change?” Bell asked.
There was a motion to pass through the first of three required readings of the ordinance that failed as a result of a tie vote of the eight council members in attendance. Councilman Rick Muir didn’t attend the Oct. 14 meeting.
The resolution authorized the use of deadly force by officers only when there was a threat of death or serious injury. It outlined such measures as the use of chokeholds, carotid restraint and knee on the neck during arrests.
It also stated that officers are to intervene when unnecessary force is being used by another officer, reporting it to a supervisor and the use of body cameras.
- The police reform resolution included the following recommendations: Accreditation of the police department
- A change in community policing
- Recruitment, selection and training of officers
- De-Militarization of weapons used by APD
- Transparency
- Manpower issues
- A citizen’s academy
- Higher pay and benefits for officers
- A change in how the department’s administrative staff is selected.
The council will vote to approve the 2022 general fund budget of $37.7 million, which includes a one-time expenditure of $1 million for paving.
The budget includes a 4% raise for all elected officials and non-union employees.
Projected revenues are $36.7 million with the additional funding for paving coming from the city’s operating balance of approximately $16 million.
The approved budget for general city operations for 2021 was $35.7 million.
