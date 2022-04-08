ANDERSON — Anderson City Council members will get an update from the committee appointed to negotiate with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on how to spend the American Rescue Plan funds.
The council has scheduled discussion at Thursday's meeting with members of the committee appointed by President Rebecca Crumes to provide an update on talks with the Broderick administration on spending the $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Crumes serves on the committee along with councilmen Ollie H. Dixon and Jon Bell.
Broderick recently said no action can be taken to utilize the federal funds until the council adopts an ordinance to begin the process.
That proposed process includes the formation of several committees, to include citizens, to make recommendations on the allocation of the funds to the council and Broderick.
Broderick has proposed for a number of city employees to receive a total of $3.6 million in premium pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also wants to spend $9 million for an expansion of the Lafayette water plant and related infrastructure to increase the capacity of water to the city.
Broderick’s plan also provides for $2 million to help small businesses.
It would also allow nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $1.5 million.The plan calls for $1 million for homeowner assistance and $1.5 million for affordable housing, with the community and economic development departments reviewing applications.
There is $500,000 set aside for food programs; $500,000 for expanded internet access; and $900,000 for homeless initiatives.
The Anderson Community Coalition has also presented a detailed proposal for spending the funding.
That proposal had significant differences with the mayor’s proposal by not spending $9 million for infrastructure improvements and $3.6 million for bonuses for city employees as a result of the pandemic.
The coalition recommended spending $5.5 million to help with home repairs, shelter for the homeless and developing affordable housing in Anderson.
It’s recommending $5 million for nonprofits, including $1.5 million for youth programming, and $1 million each for the food desert, Black nonprofits in the city and housing assistance.
Other recommendations included: $1.2 million to pay off utility bills, $1.4 million for workforce development, $2 million for small business development, $3.5 million for infrastructure work and $1 million for mental health programs.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city is moving forward with two requirements that will lower electric and water rates for local residents.
The council will be asked to suspend the rules and pass through all three required readings ordinances to lower the rates by 1.4%.
The utility receipt was supposed to increase to 1.46% in January, but in March Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly to repeal the tax.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said Friday the council has to act to repeal the tax by May 1.
“We’re in a time crunch,” he said.
The amount of savings will depend on the amount of water and electricity used, with the biggest reduction in the taxes paid for industrial and commercial users.