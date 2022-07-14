ANDERSON — Just two days after Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. presented an amended proposal on spending the American Rescue Plan funds the city council wants changes.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday by a vote of 4-to-3 suggested Broderick remove the proposed $9 million expenditure for improvements to the city water system as a separate ordinance.
Broderick has presented an ordinance outlining how the city can spend $23.1 million from the federal government.
Councilman Ty Bibbs said because Congress has passed an infrastructure funding bill, he wanted the $9 million removed from the mayor’s proposal.
That legislation provides for competitive bidding for cities and towns in the U.S. and up to 50% in matching funds.
“As it is written,” Bibbs said of Broderick’s proposal, “it’s all or nothing. Once approved the money is appropriated.”
Bibbs originally wanted the council to vote to remove the $9 million from the ARP proposal presented by Broderick.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said the ARP ordinance was not on the agenda and any action has to be taken at a special meeting on July 26.
Councilman Joe Newman said the APR funding ordinance has not been introduced in ordinance form to the council.
Bibbs said council members received a copy of the proposed ordinance, but it has not been made available to the public.
The council voted to make a suggestion to Broderick to remove the $9 million from the overall ordinance and present it as separate legislation.
Bibbs was joined by Council President Rebecca Crumes and council members Ollie H. Dixon and Jennifer Culp to make the suggestion to Broderick.
Councilman Newman, Lance Stephenson and Rick Muir cast no votes.
During his presentation to the public and council earlier this year, Broderick said by spending $9 million it will hold down an increase in water rates.
He said the plan is to expand the Lafayette treatment plant and wellfield and to repair the distribution lines at a cost of $32 million.
Broderick said the remaining portion of the $32 million project would come from Tax Increment Financing funds with approval by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
He said the $9 million in federal funds would save water utility customers $10 per month.
There is a proposed three-year rate increase that would be phased in to a maximum increase of $10 per month.
“Without the $9 million the rate increase would double,” Broderick said.