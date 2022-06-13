ANDERSON — Anderson City Councilman Don Lynch has announced plans to resign from the council effective on June 30.
Lynch said in a letter to the Anderson City Clerk’s office that he suffered an accident in his residence last July and has been unable to recover.
He was elected by the Democratic Party precinct committeemen in January 2021 to complete the term of Donna Davis in the 2nd District.
Davis had been elected to a 10th term on the council in 2019 and died in 2020.
Lynch was elected in a contest with four other candidates to complete Davis’s term.
The other candidates included Jeff Barranco, Jen Rusher, A.J. Patrick and former Anderson police chief Tony Watters.
Lynch had previously served on the Alexandria city council before moving to Anderson.
The local Democratic Party has not set a date to elect Lynch’s replacement.
Party chairman Tim Funk said Monday the caucus will take place in July and that several people have expressed an interest in completing Lynch’s term.
The term of office ends on Dec. 31, 2023 and is up for election in November of that year.