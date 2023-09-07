ANDERSON — The course supervisor at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course has been suspended for six months by the Anderson Park Board after his arrest on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Greg Spencer, 53, 2200 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, was arrested by Anderson police in August on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A trial date of Nov. 28 has been set in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
Spencer also serves on the Anderson Plan Commission and the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
The Anderson Park Board on Thursday voted to suspend Spencer for six months, one month of the suspension without pay will be active and five months on probation.
The action by the Park Board requires Spencer to undergo treatment at his own expense.
It also requires Spencer to sign a waiver allowing the city to obtain his medical records to show that is in compliance for the treatment.
Failure to comply with the terms could result in further disciplinary action, including termination.
“In making the decision, the Board has considered Mr. Spencer’s prior work record, prior disciplinary record, voluntary willingness to obtain treatment and stated remorse,” park board president Betty Williams said.
Should the resolution of the pending criminal charges prevent Spencer from performing his work-related duties, additional disciplinary action, including termination can be taken by the board.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to the BP station at Broadway and Cross Street. At the scene, officers were told that Spencer had attempted to get into someone else’s vehicle.
Video footage shows that, when Spencer was approached by the vehicle’s owner, Spencer drew a weapon and pointed it in the direction of the victim.
The owner of the vehicle told police Spencer said, “Back up or I will shoot you in the head.”
A witness said he saw Spencer aiming the firearm at the vehicle owner’s head, which was confirmed by the store video.
While one officer was at the BP station, a second officer followed Spencer’s car after it left the station and stopped near the intersection of Lafayette and Webster streets.
According to a court document, the officer observed Spencer park off the roadway and back up into some bushes with his vehicle’s headlights off.
“It was apparent to me that he was attempting to conceal himself from my view,” Officer Corey Webb wrote in a report.
Spencer told Webb there was no need to do tests because he was drunk. He also said he apologized to the owner of the vehicle at the gas station.
He refused to take a portable breath test and blood chemical test. A warrant was obtained to take a blood sample.
Officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in Spencer’s shorts at the time of his arrest.