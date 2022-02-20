ANDERSON — Since its inception, the nonprofit Anderson Community Development Corp. has sold 59 properties obtained through the Blight Elimination Program.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the development corp. (ACDC), said Friday that includes four properties since the beginning of the year.
He said ACDC received $4,200 for those four properties; the sale of all 59 properties has generated $45,775 in revenues.
Sulc said ACDC expects to either sell or donate four additional properties in the near future.
Properties are being donated to Anderson First Church of the Nazarene and Madison County Habitat for Humanity.
Sulc said ACDC still owns 54 properties, and has pending offers for the purchase of five of those properties.
He said Alexander Bickle LLC has made offers on the following properties, and Sulc will proceed to finalize the sales:
2450 Delaware St.; 2218 and 2222 Park Ave.; and 2200 and 2232 Sherman St.
The sale of two properties at 1639 W. 18th St. and 1812 Arrow Ave. remain pending.
Board member Lelia Kelley recommended that ACDC place “For Sale” signs on the remaining properties with a contact number for possible sale.
The money goes back into the nonprofit to buy and/or demolish properties.
