ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. is marketing 40 properties obtained through the Blight Elimination Program for sale to adjacent property owners.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of ACDC, said Friday that 60 letters have been mailed to potential buyers as part of the marketing effort.
The ACDC board took under advisement an offer to purchase three lots in the 2300 block of Fletcher Street.
Sulc said one offer has been received and that there are two more people interested in the properties. He said the deadline to submit an offer is July 30.
The board accepted an offer from Linda Edwards to purchase the property at 2002 W. 14th St.
Sulc said Alexander Bickle is interested in purchasing four properties.
If Bickle decides not to purchase the properties, the board will market the sites again.
Since its inception, ACDC has sold or donated approximately 75 properties to adjacent property owners or local not-for-profit organizations.