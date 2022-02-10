Anderson Community Schools to host virtual Black History Month events

ANDERSON — This month, Anderson Community Schools will host a series of Black History Month events focused around the theme of Black health and wellness.
As the U.S. has begun the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History dubbed the 2022 Black History Month theme Black health and wellness.
“Something that we’ve learned from this pandemic (is) we got to see the health disparities of minorities and nonwhites,” said Dr. Treva Bostic, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at ACS.
Bostic, who is in charge of heading ACS’ Black History Month events, chose to stick with the national theme, initially wanting to focus on mental health.
“Mental health has a big stigma in the Black (and) African American community,” she said.
Regardless of racial or cultural background, Bostic feels that it is important for people to understand that there is no shame in having a mental illness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACS’ Black History Month events went virtual this year, though Bostic wishes they would have been able to celebrate in person.
To kick off the Black health and wellness series of events at ACS, Bostic hosted a mental health panel Wednesday night.
The second event in the series is a healthy cooking demonstration by Chef Domonic Tardy from Sullivan University in Kentucky. The demonstration will be at 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
“Sometimes when we think of eating something healthy, that takes away the flavor,” Bostic said, as the demonstration will feature a recipe that is healthy and appetizing.
For the third installment of the series, Pam Glenn, a certified yoga teacher since 2003, will host a 30-minute yoga session at 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
“It’s a stressful time for a lot of people right now, so we’ll have Ms. Pam Glenn, she’ll do a yoga exercise to teach people alternative ways that they can help relieve some of the stress,” Bostic said.
To finish up the series, Dr. Jared Jones, M.D. at Central Indiana Orthopedics Anderson, will host a virtual workshop where he will talk about topics including hypertension, diabetes, prostate cancer and COVID-19.
Once a date and time are finalized, the information will be posted to ACS’ Facebook page.
Bostic said it’s important to celebrate Black culture and history all year around, and not just during February.
“Black history, it is American history,” she said. “All cultures should be celebrated every month.”
All of the virtual Black History Month events are open to the public. To register for an upcoming event or to view a recording of a previous event, visit the ACS Facebook page.
