ANDERSON — Residents in Anderson will start receiving lower utility bills on July 1 after action by the Anderson City Council.
The council Thursday suspended their rules requiring three readings of proposals and passed two ordinances lowering electric and water rates for local residents.
The council approved reductions of 1.4% in the utility bills following action by the Indiana General Assembly.
There was very little discussion concerning the lowering of the utility rates by council members of the public.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon did state that the council has no input in the setting of the budgets for the city utilities.
Utility rates requested by the city of Anderson have to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The Anderson Board of Public Works currently establishes the budgets for Anderson Municipal Light & Power, the Anderson Water Department, Anderson Water Pollution Control Department and Stormwater Department.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the council can consider an ordinance in the future to have input on establishing the utility budgets.
The utility receipt was supposed to increase to 1.46% in January, but in March Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly to repeal the tax.
The amount of savings will depend on the amount of water and electricity used with the biggest reduction in the taxes paid for industrial and commercial users.
The utility receipts tax is also being eliminated from telephone bills.
In other business, Greg Winkler, executive director the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the number of leads for investments in Anderson is increasing this year.
“We’re on a pace to have 200 economic development opportunities this year,” he said. “We haven’t seen this much activity since 2014.”
Winkler said the investment opportunities are in the areas of food production and advanced battery technology.
“These are high investments but with fewer jobs because of the use of advanced technologies,” he said.