ANDERSON — Several community members have requested the Anderson City Council progress with the distribution of the $23.1 million in federal funds.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said Thursday that the three-member committee has been meeting with Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on a plan for the distribution of the American Rescue Plan funds.
Crumes said the council committee and Mayor Broderick are coming up with some amendments to the plan presented by the city administration.
“Ordinances have to be written before we can form the committees,” she said.
Crumes said she would be bringing several ordinances to the council at the May meeting.
Councilman Jon Bell, a member of the county committee, said the committee has been working hard on the proposals that make sense.
“The community requests are being considered,” he said.
The third member of the committee, Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said a lot of ideas have been exchanged.
“We need to finalize the ordinances to add and delete some items,” he said. “We have agreed on some items.”
Dixon said the discussions have all come down to the premium pay for city employees requested by Broderick.
“We’re going to do what’s best for the general public,” Dixon said.
Kellie Kelley, representing the Anderson Community Coalition, said a study has found only 10% of the nation’s cities are using the funds for premium pay.
“It’s rare for them to be granted across the board,” she said.
Kelley asked the council’s parameters for who is an essential worker in Anderson city government.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said the obvious essential workers are police and firefighters and employees of the City of Anderson Transit System.
“At the end of the day, those who were placed in harm’s way will be compensated,” Kelley said.
Kelley also asked if council members who have family members working for the city should recuse themselves on funding allocations.
“If a family member is going to benefit, they should recuse themselves,” she said.
Rosemary Khoury, attorney for the council, said she was not aware of any conflict of interest currently.
“If they can participate impartially there is no reason for them to recuse themselves,” she said.
Crumes said it’s no secret that some council members have family members working for the city.
“We don’t have a policy right now,” she said.
Kelley said the American Rescue Plan is specialized dollars and that the council should have a policy.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said the council can’t wait to take action.
“We need to get the funds to the agencies that are helping people in need,” she said.
Bell said the council should proceed with caution and Dixon said the council was not going to be rushed, but will be fair to everyone.