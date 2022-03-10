ANDERSON — Although the Anderson City Council will be meeting in person, local residents could still have access via Zoom.
Since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the emergency order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, government bodies are required to meet in person.
Council President Rebecca Crumes received the council’s consent Thursday to continue providing access to local residents via Zoom meetings.
Crumes said she checked with the Indiana public access counselor, who indicated that providing the public access to the meetings via Zoom was allowable.
She said if the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. didn’t want to continue to pay the cost, the council could create its own Zoom account.
Crumes said the council will have to hire an administrator to run the meetings and assist with internet comments from the public.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the decision was up to the council.
“We can do it in participation with the administration,” he said.
Dixon said the council determines how meetings are conducted and can continue public participation through Zoom.
In other business: The council voted to approve the first residential tax abatement for construction of a new home this year.
The council passed the request of Jean Rathsack and David Groves to construct a $400,000 home in the 2000 block of South Layton Road.
The couple received a six-year abatement on their property taxes.
Rathsack said the couple is moving from Pendleton and looking to downsize.
She said the plan is to construct a 2,000-square-foot home and three-car garage.
“We wanted to build one more time and were looking for acreage,” Rathsack said. “It took us a year to find the property.”
Groves said the couple was glad to be moving to Anderson.
“We’re looking forward to meeting our neighbors.”
The council approved the rezoning of a house at 1215 E. Seventh St. from business to residential use.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property was zoned for business in 1985 at the request of the Church of God pension office.
He said the building is no longer used as an office, and there is a potential buyer for converting it to residential use.
The council passed through two of the three required readings to rezone property previously used as a law office from business to residential use.
Stires said the site at 215 W. Eighth St. had been the office of local attorney Ted Smith.
He said Melissa Fullen is buying the property and plans to raise her family there.
Stires said the plan is to eventually build a garage on the parking lot adjacent to the house.
