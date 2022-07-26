ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council on Tuesday passed on first reading two proposed ordinances to distribute $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds for premiums given to essential city workers and for water infrastructure projects.
The 8-1 vote in favor of the premiums and the 7-2 vote in favor of the infrastructure projects came at the end of a contentious three-hour special meeting, most of which was devoted to a public hearing on the budgets for each prepared by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Broderick and several of his supporters urged speedy passage of the proposed ordinances to reduce the likelihood Congress could take back the money.
“It’s been my effort to compromise, to listen to what other people have to say,” Broderick told a standing-room-only crowd about the process that led to the two proposals. “I spent countless hours doing this, countless hours listening to what other people have to say.”
Second and third readings of the proposed ordinances are expected to take place 6 p.m. Aug. 9 in the council chamber at the Anderson Government Building.
Up to four members of the council and the mayor are expected to meet before then to hammer out language regarding the appeals process for organizations denied funding by a committee to be established by the mayor.
ARP funds distributed to communities throughout Madison County and the nation are intended to reduce the negative financial effects of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic. Under the provisions of the act, funds are allowed to be spent on water and wastewater infrastructure, bonuses for essential workers, recovery for governmental bodies of lost revenue and providing monetary assistance to businesses and not-for-profits.
The funds are required to be allocated within two years of being released and spent within two years after that.
The mayor and some council members expressed concern that Anderson’s timeline lags that of other similar municipalities.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said she could not vote in favor of the infrastructure bill on advice of the council’s attorney Rosemary Khoury because of the many typos it contained that could affect how certain provisions are interpreted.
Crumes said she also was looking out for the interests of not-for-profits.
“Just put the paragraph that Rosemary wrote,” she insisted to no avail.
“I would not feel comfortable amending things haphazardly on the fly,” Broderick responded.
Residents, including Cheryl Myers, who was interested in the water infrastructure proposal also weighed in. She said the city can’t delay in making the improvements, but she has concerns.
“I don’t want to see us on the hook for big industry coming to do business in Anderson,” she said.
Officials from the local fire and police unions spoke in favor of the bonus for essential workers that under the budget would be as much as $7,500. That compares to an average of about $2,500 for other municipalities, council members noted.