ANDERSON — A special session of the Anderson City Council has been scheduled to discuss how the city will spend $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Anderson City Building and on Zoom.
Community members will be able to provide input on how the funds will be spent, which has to be approved by the city council.
Three different proposals have been presented by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Councilman Ty Bibbs and the Anderson Community Coalition.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the council will make appointments to several committees that will be involved in the distribution of the federal funds.
In the proposal presented by Broderick there is a recommendation for the appointment of several committees.
The Homeless Committee would consist of 11 members with three citizen members appointed by the council members and three appointments by Broderick. It would include representatives from the city’s Community Development and Economic Development departments, an appointment by the city administration and two members of the council.
There would be a Non-Profit Grant Committee consisting of 10 members with the council and mayor appointing six community members, representatives from the city’s Community Development and Economic Development departments, an appointment by the city administration and two members of the council.
