ANDERSON — Two meetings are being planned to let city residents have input into how Anderson spends $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday formally accepted the plan for the distribution of the funds from Mayor Thomas J. Broderick.
“There will be at least two public meetings,” he said. “We want to provide opportunities for the public to have input.”
The intention is to conduct the public meetings in the City Building auditorium and via Zoom.
The plan presented by Broderick is available on the city’s website, along with federal guidelines for the use of the money.
Broderick’s plan includes $3.6 million for premium pay for city workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the premium pay provision should be considered sooner by the council than the entire American Rescue Plan proposal.
“I would like to advance that a little bit quicker,” Broderick said. “Get the money to the employees as soon as possible.”
The premium pay ranges from $3,700 to a maximum of $7,500 for members of the Anderson Police Department, Anderson Fire Department, City of Anderson Transit System and City Hall utility workers.
Part-time employees will receive between $2,500 and $7,500, depending on how many hours they worked.
No elected officials are eligible for the premium payments.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said there should be more than one meeting for the public and the City Council to discuss the distribution of the $23.1 million.
Dixon said employees of city departments that handle dangerous chemicals at the city’s water and sewer departments should receive a higher amount in the premium plan proposal.
“They are exposed to chemicals every day,” he said. “There should be equal pay.”
Broderick said the premium pay proposal was based on the potential exposure to COVID-19, not dealing with daily risks in the performance of jobs.
Broderick said there are a lot of needs for funding in the community, but there are restrictions in the federal guidelines.
“There has to be very strict documentation of how the funds are spent,” he said. “If that documentation is not provided, the city could be liable for repayment of the funds.”
Local resident Lindsay Brown suggested the premium pay cost should be taken from the city’s operating balance of about $18 million.
Brown said that would allow the entire $23.1 million in federal funding to be spent on projects and programs in the city of Anderson.
