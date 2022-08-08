ANDERSON — After more than eight months of discussion the Anderson City Council is expected to adopt two ordinances to distribute $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The council on July 26 passed through the first of three required readings of the two ordinances.
One ordinance deals with premium pay for city employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and establishes a mechanism to provide funding to local businesses, not for profit organizations and funding for several initiatives including housing and homelessness.
The second ordinance would allocate $9 million for necessary improvements to the city’s water system.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Anderson city building.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. made several changes to his proposed spending plan to coincide with concerns raised by the council.
That included premium pay and higher amounts for city employees, an appeal process for organizations denied funding and elimination of a bonus for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Broderick’s proposal also includes oversight by several committees on all application for funding.
Broderick previously said by spending $9 million it will hold down an increase in water rates.
The plan, he said, is to expand the Lafayette treatment plant and well field and to repair the distribution lines at a cost of $32 million.
Broderick said the remaining portion of the $32 million project would come from Tax Increment Financing funds with approval by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The $9 million in federal funds would save water utility customers $10 per month, he said.
There is a proposed three-year rate increase that would be phased in to a maximum increase of $10 per month.