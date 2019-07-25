ANDERSON — An Anderson couple was arrested early Wednesday morning after state police found that the truck they were in had been reported stolen.
According to state police, the truck was driven by Aaron Dillon, 42, who had an active arrest warrant and a protection order against the passenger, his girlfriend Danielle Albano, 31.
A trooper pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation on 53rd Street at about 3 a.m. after the vehicle changed lanes on Scatterfield Road and turned left without using a signal, according to an ISP press release.
Albano allegedly gave a false name to the trooper, who recognized her from an arrest earlier this year. According to the press release, Albano was wanted on a warrant through Madison County for possession of paraphernalia.
The couple was arrested on Level 6 felony possession of a stolen vehicle and invasion of privacy. Albano was charged with false informing and for the active arrest warrant. Dillon was issued tickets for driving while license suspended and failure to signal.
The couple was lodged in the Madison County Jail.
