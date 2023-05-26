ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded contracts to demolish six blighted properties.
Among the approved demolitions on Monday were two houses that were owned by brothers.
Demolition was approved for a house owned by Wilbir Reyes-Marquez at 107 Clinton Street with the contract awarded to Salty Dog Trash Trailers at a cost of $5,612.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said permits were obtained for the property, but no work has been done for six months.
“It has been an unsafe building for years,” he said. “This is the third time it has been before the Safety Board.”
A stop work order was issued before the Monday meeting.
Fisher said the fire department has been dispatched twice to the location for illegal burning.
The property was purchased by Reyes-Marquez in March 2022.
Reyes-Marquez said he was not aware of the condition of the structure because he has been traveling between Anderson and Virginia.
“I’m working at my own pace,” he said. “My intention is to fix up the property and live there.”
Mike McKinley, chairman of the Safety Board, said one year to make the repairs is long enough.
When asked, Reyes-Marquez said he is moving to Anderson in a month and it would take up to eight months to make repairs.
“I want to move forward with the demolition,” Fisher said. “We’re working hard to clean up the city.”
The Safety Board also awarded a contract to Salty Dog Trash Trailers in the amount of $6,183 to demolish a house at 2441 Dewey Street owned by Elmer Reyes-Marquez.
Fisher said trash was being dumped on the property from the Clinton Street address and the city had to clean it up.
“They’re leaving the property open,” he said. “There is a hole in the floor that someone could fall through to the basement.”
Elmer Reyes-Marquez said other people are dumping trash on the property and it will take a year to make the repairs.
Fisher said the repairs would cost up to $200,000, noting the structure needs a roof, window, doors, electrical, plumbing and heating and air conditioning repairs.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Safety Board approved contracts for the following demolitions: Salty Dog Trash Trailers, $5,866 for 1830 Cedar St.; Fredericks, $4,650 for 906 Lafayette St.; $7,400 for 521 Morton Street; $4,750 for 2605 Walton St.