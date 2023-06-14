ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. has reduced the number of blighted properties for sale in the city down to 21.
When ACDC was formed there were over 100 properties that were obtained through the blight elimination program, chairman Kevin Sulc said Wednesday.
Board members approved the sale of an additional four properties and have several interested parties for the purchase of six parcels.
The board approved the sale of 2637 Halford Street to Robert Gray, who intends to build a house on the property that is adjacent to his current property.
A second offer was made on the property by Donald and Ceresa Key to open a community garden.
The board approved the purchase of 1422 Walnut St. submitted by Mollie Dittlinger with the intention of building a garage to store equipment for a concrete business.
The offer of Jermaine Hopkins for 2208 Halford Street was approved. The plan is to construct a community event field in conjunction with a local church.
The offer of Lisa Burnworth for 1825 Fletcher St. was finalized by the board.