ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works has approved a 1.71% decline in electric rates through the quarterly tracking factor.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday that the tracking factor for the months of July through September will result in a decrease of $1.71 per month for the average residential customer.
Pochard said that starting in July, electric bills will decrease by an additional 1.4% with the state’s elimination of the utility receipt tax.
He said that is a decrease of $1.22 per month. The combined decreases will lower electric bills for the average residential customer by $2.93 per month.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for the second three months of 2022 will be $96.66 for the use of 800 kilowatts per month.
In other business: The board set a bid date of May 17 for contract paving through the state’s Community Crossing grant program.
The city of Anderson was awarded $451,956 and is the sixth grant it’s received through Community Crossings.
The city applied for the funding in January to pave 2.6 miles of roads.
The funding will be used for these projects: 19th Street from Central to Columbus avenues plus Jackson Street from the Broadway bridge to 12th Street and from 17th to 19th streets.
A contract not to exceed $10,000 was approved with the engineering firm of DLZ Corp.
City Engineer Matt House said the work will be determine what measures are needed to repair the retaining wall on Brown/Delaware Street between Ninth and Tenth streets.
House said the retaining wall is beginning to collapse, and repairs are necessary.