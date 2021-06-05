ANDERSON — After the coronavirus pandemic drastically changed high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, three Anderson high schools returned to some normalcy.
The 2021 graduating classes at Anderson High School, Liberty Christian and Anderson Preparatory Academy all conducted ceremonies on Saturday.
A recurring theme was how the members of the graduating classes endured the pandemic to achieve their ultimate goal of obtaining a high school diploma.
As a precautionary step, the 2021 graduating class was divided into two ceremonies at Anderson High School.
AHS principal Kelly Durr said the students were graduating following a year of hard work, perseverance and dedication.
“The past 15 months have been challenging and difficult,” she told them. “I challenge you to work hard and dream big.”
Durr said the students should share their joys and happiness with others in the future.
“Be forever proud, forever strong, forever an Indian,” she said.
Joe Cronk, superintendent of Anderson Community Schools, said Saturday was a day the students will remember for the rest of their lives.
“The world has changed,” he said. “Learn and build from these lessons.”
Senior Aleya Sandlin said the past year has been hard, but the Class of 2021 made it through the graduation.
“I’m excited to see where everyone’s life will lead them,” she said. “Every decision has an impact on your life.
“If you see something you don’t like,” Sandlin said, “it’s our time to fix it. Use that time to make a difference.”
Carmen Poole attended both sessions to watch grandchildren graduate.
She was there to watch Mar Ryea Noethitch graduate in the afternoon.
“It’s a very exciting day,” Poole said. “We still have four more grandchildren to graduate.
“This was a blessing to be able to come to it,” she said. “Last year we didn’t get to see them graduate.”
Danny and Crystal Patton were there to watch her daughter, Bella, graduate in the top 20 of the class.
“She got technical and academic honors and will be going to (Indiana University) for nursing,” Crystal said. “It’s exciting. We both have grown up in this community and so we feel like we’re giving something back by putting our daughters through the community schools.”
Crystal said they were not worried that graduation ceremonies would be canceled for a second year.
Christina Prizgintas was at the ceremony representing a Chicago company, Commencement Group.
“We go to ISU (Illinois State University) and this is an internship,” she said. “It was the first time visiting Anderson. It’s been great, but it could have been a little colder.”
The Commencement Group was selling flowers, stuffed animals, necklaces made in Hawaii and blue streamers.
ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY
The 51 members of the graduating class and their families gathered at Reardon Auditorium on the Anderson University campus for the ceremony.
Masks were required and social distancing was observed in the auditorium.
Jill Barker, superintendent of APA, in remarks to the graduating class, commended the students for dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.
“This year is one for the record books,” Barker said. “These have been challenging times. Remember the people who have supported you through your academic journey and into the future.”
Barker said the world has changed and this was not a typical senior year.
“There is nothing typical about this senior class,” she said. “This is the class the world gave lemons and you made lemonade. This class rose above every challenge.”
Graduate Trenton Zimmer was the last person in the graduating line, which was arranged alphabetically.
“I’m always the last in line,” he said with a laugh. “It’s kind of boring because you have nothing to do for about 10 minutes. But it’s very exciting.”
He plans to continue to work in information technology at Liberty Christian.
“I’m undecided, but I’m planning to go to trade school,” Zimmer said.
Lurlena Gillispie was carrying a bouquet of flowers to present to her daughter, Tyra.
“This is an exciting day,” Gillispie said. “She has worked hard and ranked fourth in the class.”
Gillispie said her daughter planned to attend IUPUI to major in pre-med.
“This is the last,” she said of the graduation ceremony for the family. “There were two that graduated before her.”
Angela Finney was there with her son, Christopher, who was graduating.
“We appreciate that he got the opportunity to attend APA,” Finney said.
She said Christopher is planning to take some classes at Ivy Tech Community College as the next step in his educational journey.
“It’s exciting and a little stressful to try and prepare for a special event,” Finney said. “I’m thankful there is a ceremony and it was nerve wracking because there are still constant changes with COVID.”
Randy Burchette was there with his stepson Colton Gossett.
“It’s an exciting day for the family,” he said. “We’re glad there is a ceremony this year. We did an open house (Friday) night.”
Burchette said Colton is planning on enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
“Colton has been at the school since the fifth grade and it seems it has been a great school for him,” he said. “An older brother graduated from APA in 2017.”
