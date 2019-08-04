ALEXANDRIA – Diane Jacobs pored over a 2-foot long black-and-white photo, looking for her grandmother Mabel (Anderson) Pike among the dozens of people pictured.
The photo taken at Callaway Park in Elwood was of the 1920 reunion of Frank Anderson’s family. He was born in 1893 in Tipton.
This year’s event at Beulah Park marks the 100th year since Frank Anderson started the annual family reunion.
“As long as I can remember, we came to the reunion,” said Jacobs, a resident of Alexandria.
The Andersons are among several Madison County families, such as the Lananes, with deep roots that have hosted annual reunions for a century or longer.
Frances Anderson, coordinated the 2019 Anderson Family Reunion, one of several Sunday at Beulah Park. She’s missed only three of the reunions in her 98 years.
“He just knew that the Andersons had longevity. He knew his grandparents,” she said of Frank Anderson.
Her daughter, Rosalyn Lewis, said the reunion is important because it keeps the family connected.
“It’s the only time we get to see other extended family,” she said.
Family genealogist Dennis Lewis, son of Frances Anderson, said he got the bug from Frank Anderson.
“I still have his stuff,” he said.
The family, Lewis said, descends from one William Anderson who came to the colonies from Edinburgh, Scotland.
“He came over with the Black Watch during the French and Indian War, and he stayed here,” he said. The Black Watch was a Scottish infantry battalion.
Lewis, who maintains a Facebook page for his family, said the family initially lived near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but moved west into Ohio and Indiana to claim land that was given for their participation in the Revolutionary War. Some family members later moved from Morristown to Madison County, where they settled in various places.
Most were farmers, but in more recent years, many of the Andersons worked in manufacturing, Lewis said.
“There were so many of them, every time I turned around, I had some family member working for me,” he said.
