ANDERSON — Five-year-old My’Ken Boyd would have started kindergarten this month. His family is dealing with this painful missed milestone by giving away backpacks to those in need.
Hiroka Menifee, My’Ken’s mother, has gathered school supplies and backpacks for 30 kindergarten-age children and hopes to give the backpacks away before school starts.
“In memory of My’Ken Boyd, who would’ve been starting kindergarten this month we will be giving out fully loaded backpacks to some going to kindergarten in need,” Menifee posted on Facebook with a photo of her son at a local school.
My’Ken died after being hit by an SUV on June 14.
Menifee said she was standing in the middle of the road in the 700 block of West Vinyard Street when her son was struck.
She said she had walked into the street because My’Ken saw her on the other side and wasn’t paying attention to the traffic. She was able to stop him before he stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle but not before he was hit by the SUV that followed.
Menifee said she was the width of a car hood from her son when he was hit and killed.
Anderson Police Department released a statement that no charges would be filed against the driver and that there was no “suspicion of criminal activity.”
On July 2, Anderson City Attorney Tim Lanane wrote in an email to The Herald Bulletin that the “APD investigation into the matter is continuing.”
“While not suggesting any criminal wrong doing, at this time, this continuing investigation covers potential criminal matters,” Lanane wrote in the email. “Among other things APD is awaiting chemical test results. As you may be aware, pursuant to law, a blood test was administered to the driver and the results are pending.
“Additionally, police continue to actively collect information and evidence in the investigation.”
Menifee said anyone in need of a backpack for a kindergartner may call 765-621-5192 for more information about the giveaway.
