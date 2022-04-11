ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has received approval to buy a new fire truck at the International Fire Department Instructors Conference.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved Fire Chief Dave Cravens' request to negotiate with vendors for a new pumper truck.
The conference will be in Indianapolis later this month, and the department has purchased equipment during the conference before.
Cravens said the pumper truck will replace a 13-year-old truck at Station 7.
He said the current truck has had the transmission replaced twice and the engine replaced once.
"We're trying to get the best price for the taxpayers."
Also, the Safety Board approved changes to three Anderson Police Department policies.
Those that were amended are appearance, recruitment and commendations and awards.
Chief Mike Lee said the appearance change will let officers wear business casual attire during court appearances.
He said the change to the recruitment policy, adopted in 1994, was amended to include email submissions.
Lee said Life Saving is being added to the commendations and awards policy. Lee said the department has had a Life Saving award in the past, but it was never included in the policy.
The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has approved the policy changes, Lee said.
The board gave the owners of the property at 2026 Main St. until May 9 to report on improvements made to the residence.
The house was damaged by fire in 2020, and the upper floor has not been repaired.
Jessica Sanchez said her family is trying to sell the property, and a potential buyer will look at the house this week.