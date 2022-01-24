ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has received approval to purchase a new ambulance.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the purchase from Ohio-based Penn Care Braun for $238,077.
Todd Cawthorn, assistant fire chief, explained the department ordered a new ambulance last year, but since then there has been a significant increase in the cost.
He said the department is purchasing a demo unit at a savings of $14,000.
Cawthorn said the department is planning to trade in a current ambulance and will use those funds to equip the new one.
The department will continue to maintain six ambulances, he said, using three as back-up units.
Cawthorn said the area where patients ride in the ambulance has a lifetime warranty, and it will have a standard warranty from Ford Motor Co.
“This was a unique opportunity for savings."
The Safety Board approved the fire department disposing of a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado as scrap.
The truck had 140,000 miles on it and had not been used for six years.
In other business, the safety board awarded two contracts to Rescue Demolition for the demolition of 3518 and 3523 Henry St.
Rescue Demolition submitted the low bid for both properties. The bid for 3518 Henry was $5,995 and $5,999 for 3523 Henry.
The board also approved the emergency demolition by Davis Excavating of the former convenience store at 604 W. 29th St. The roof has collapsed on the building.
