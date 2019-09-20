ANDERSON — Everyone was able to evacuate a home during a fire before firefighters arrived, but one person in the home was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.
Debbie Gates, public information officer for the Richland Township Fire Department, said someone inside the home called 911 to report the fire.
She said firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 2000 block of Lake Drive at 7:24 p.m. Thursday. It was marked as a working structure fire and additional units were dispatched to the home at 7:33 p.m.
“One of the residents was transported to Community Hospital to be checked out,” said Gates. Everyone got out of the building before we got there.”
Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department and Lafayette Township Fire Department provided mutual aid during the fire, Gates said.
She said all of the family’s dogs were also out of the home and accounted for, but a cat that spends time inside and outside of the home was still missing.
Gates said family members were hopeful the animal was only missing because it was spooked by the commotion and would return once things had quieted down.
“It was a concentrated fire and contained to the bedroom end of the house,” she said. “It was a really quick knockdown and a good job by all the departments involved.”
Gates said the fire was knocked down at 8:08 p.m. and all units were clear of the scene at 10:39 p.m.
“The fire is still under investigation,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.